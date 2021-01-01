Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3550H

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 825 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +96%
5753
Ryzen 5 3550H
2941

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 3500U
2. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 4600H
3. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 2500U
4. Ryzen 5 3550H or Core i7 1065G7
5. Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 4500U
6. Ryzen 5 3550H or Core i7 10510U
7. Ryzen 5 3550H or Core i5 1035G1
8. Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 4600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 5500U?
EnglishРусский