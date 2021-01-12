Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1111 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
2644
Ryzen 5 3600 +35%
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
2509
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
13764
Ryzen 5 3600 +31%
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
1115
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
5471
Ryzen 5 3600 +23%
6737

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 5500U?
