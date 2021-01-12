AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1111 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
460
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
483
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2644
Ryzen 5 3600 +35%
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2509
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13764
Ryzen 5 3600 +31%
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5471
Ryzen 5 3600 +23%
6737
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2