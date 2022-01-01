AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 5500 VS AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 5500U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 25 vs 65 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 5500

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Lucienne Cezanne Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 10-25 W 65 W Max. temperature 105°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz - Shading Units 448 - TMUs 28 - ROPs 7 - TGP 10-45 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 -