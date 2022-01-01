AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1170
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7086
7107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2443
Ryzen 5 5500 +24%
3018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13110
Ryzen 5 5500 +48%
19439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
Ryzen 5 5500 +1%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4933
Ryzen 5 5500 +11%
5455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|448
|-
|TMUs
|28
|-
|ROPs
|7
|-
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
