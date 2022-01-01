Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 5500

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
2443
Ryzen 5 5500 +24%
3018
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
13110
Ryzen 5 5500 +48%
19439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
1099
Ryzen 5 5500 +1%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
4933
Ryzen 5 5500 +11%
5455
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Cezanne
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz -
Shading Units 448 -
TMUs 28 -
ROPs 7 -
TGP 10-45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
2. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
4. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
5. Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 5500U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский