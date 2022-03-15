AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1190 points
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +23%
1514
1232
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +14%
10712
9366
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +21%
3243
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +38%
21740
15723
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +30%
1545
1191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +31%
7743
5894
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|12
