AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 5500U VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 5600 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Unlocked multiplier

38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1108 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600 – 25 vs 65 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5500U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Lucienne Socket AM4 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 21x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5600 n/a Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 12