AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1108 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +29%
1514
Ryzen 5 5500U
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +51%
10712
Ryzen 5 5500U
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +31%
3243
Ryzen 5 5500U
2480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +65%
21740
Ryzen 5 5500U
13184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +38%
1545
Ryzen 5 5500U
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +56%
7743
Ryzen 5 5500U
4959
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Lucienne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 12

