AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1108 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +29%
1514
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +51%
10712
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +31%
3243
2480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +65%
21740
13184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +38%
1545
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +56%
7743
4959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Lucienne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|12
