AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1142 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +36%
1487
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +107%
11060
5355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +31%
3144
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +71%
19700
11529
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +31%
1476
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +55%
7475
4830
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|259 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
