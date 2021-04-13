Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1142 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +36%
1487
Ryzen 3 3100
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +107%
11060
Ryzen 3 3100
5355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +31%
3144
Ryzen 3 3100
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +71%
19700
Ryzen 3 3100
11529
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +31%
1476
Ryzen 3 3100
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +55%
7475
Ryzen 3 3100
4830

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 April 21, 2020
Launch price 259 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600G
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600G
3. Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 5600G
5. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
6. Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100
8. AMD Ryzen 5 1600 and Ryzen 3 3100
9. Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100
10. Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 5600G?
EnglishРусский