We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1293 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1487
Ryzen 3 3300X
1298
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +66%
11060
Ryzen 3 3300X
6678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
3144
Ryzen 3 3300X
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +57%
19700
Ryzen 3 3300X
12570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1476
Ryzen 3 3300X
1283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +45%
7475
Ryzen 3 3300X
5142

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 April 21, 2020
Launch price 259 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 5600G?
