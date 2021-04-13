AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1137 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +25%
3144
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +77%
19700
11118
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +30%
1476
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +69%
7475
4422
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|259 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1101 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|12
