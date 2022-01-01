Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 3 4300GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 4300GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1149 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +24%
1495
Ryzen 3 4300GE
1209
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +94%
11272
Ryzen 3 4300GE
5797
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +25%
3203
Ryzen 3 4300GE
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +75%
19950
Ryzen 3 4300GE
11410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +31%
1518
Ryzen 3 4300GE
1159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +63%
7663
Ryzen 3 4300GE
4709
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1700 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 6
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 4300GE
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 12

