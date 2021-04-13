Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 5300G

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
1487
Ryzen 3 5300G
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +318%
11060
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +41%
19700
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +50%
7475
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price 259 USD 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 3600
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 11600K
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 3400G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 11400
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 3 2200G
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 3 3200G
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 3 4300G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 5600G?
EnglishРусский