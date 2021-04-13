Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1002 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +49%
1487
Ryzen 5 2600
999
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +58%
11060
Ryzen 5 2600
7015
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +39%
3144
Ryzen 5 2600
2255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +50%
19700
Ryzen 5 2600
13131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +50%
1476
Ryzen 5 2600
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +34%
7475
Ryzen 5 2600
5572

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 September 11, 2018
Launch price 259 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 5600G?
