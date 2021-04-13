AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
58
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1002 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +49%
1487
999
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +58%
11060
7015
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +39%
3144
2255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +50%
19700
13131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +50%
1476
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +34%
7475
5572
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|259 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
