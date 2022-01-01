AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 2600X VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 5 2600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 2600X and 5600G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Newer - released 3-years later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1045 points

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 2600X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 13, 2021 April 19, 2018 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen+ Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 39x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 10.7 billions 4.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm TDP 45-65 W 95 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz - Shading Units 448 - TMUs 28 - ROPs 7 - TGP 10-45 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 2600X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 20