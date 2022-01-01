Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 2600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1045 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
1495
Ryzen 5 2600X
1104
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +49%
11272
Ryzen 5 2600X
7541
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +32%
3203
Ryzen 5 2600X
2427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +42%
19950
Ryzen 5 2600X
14069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +45%
1518
Ryzen 5 2600X
1047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +34%
7663
Ryzen 5 2600X
5726
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 April 19, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz -
Shading Units 448 -
TMUs 28 -
ROPs 7 -
TGP 10-45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 5600G
3. Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 2600X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 2600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Ryzen 5 5600G?
Promotion
EnglishРусский