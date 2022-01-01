AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1045 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
1495
1104
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +49%
11272
7541
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +32%
3203
2427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +42%
19950
14069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +45%
1518
1047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +34%
7663
5726
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|448
|-
|TMUs
|28
|-
|ROPs
|7
|-
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3