AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1258 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
575
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
4537
3963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2715
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +20%
1509
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +11%
7439
6672
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
