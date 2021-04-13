Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1258 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
4537
Ryzen 5 3600X
3963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +20%
1509
Ryzen 5 3600X
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +11%
7439
Ryzen 5 3600X
6672

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i7 10750H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 10600K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 10600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i7 1165G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 5 5600G?
EnglishРусский