AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1309 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +13%
584
519
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
4576
4071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2843
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19107
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1513
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
7517
6703
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
