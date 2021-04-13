AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1092 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
575
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
4537
3360
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +37%
1509
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +41%
7439
5292
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
