Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 4600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1092 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
4537
Ryzen 5 4600H
3360
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +37%
1509
Ryzen 5 4600H
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +41%
7439
Ryzen 5 4600H
5292

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 5600G
2. Core i7 10750H and Ryzen 5 4600H
3. Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 5 4600H
4. Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4600H
5. Core i7 1165G7 and Ryzen 5 4600H
6. Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 4600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 5600G?
EnglishРусский