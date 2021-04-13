AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
572
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4511
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
