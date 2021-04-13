Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5600G?
