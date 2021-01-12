AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1364 vs 1040 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +22%
1372
1129
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +115%
10115
4707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +24%
3010
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +72%
17664
10247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +31%
1368
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +67%
6261
3752
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Total votes: 1