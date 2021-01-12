Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 5600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1364 vs 1040 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +22%
1372
Ryzen 3 5300U
1129
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +115%
10115
Ryzen 3 5300U
4707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +24%
3010
Ryzen 3 5300U
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +72%
17664
Ryzen 3 5300U
10247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +31%
1368
Ryzen 3 5300U
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +67%
6261
Ryzen 3 5300U
3752

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

