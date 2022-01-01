AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1236 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +4%
2994
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +44%
17257
11944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
1371
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +46%
6087
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
