We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 5600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1236 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +44%
17257
Ryzen 3 5400U
11944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
1371
Ryzen 3 5400U
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +46%
6087
Ryzen 3 5400U
4174
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5400U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

