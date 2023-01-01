Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 3 7320U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1028 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +23%
1379
Ryzen 3 7320U
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +120%
9781
Ryzen 3 7320U
4448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +19%
2972
Ryzen 3 7320U
2493
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +85%
17323
Ryzen 3 7320U
9365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +38%
1424
Ryzen 3 7320U
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +75%
6591
Ryzen 3 7320U
3762
Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon 610M

P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 24x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-54 W (configurable) 15 W
Socket FP6 FP6
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 448 128
TMUs 28 8
ROPs 7 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266		 - LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 5600H?
