AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 3 7320U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1028 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +23%
1379
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +120%
9781
4448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +19%
2972
2493
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +85%
17323
9365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +38%
1424
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +75%
6591
3762
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|128
|TMUs
|28
|8
|ROPs
|7
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|- LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|4
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3