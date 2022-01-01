AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 775 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +54%
1375
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +214%
10040
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +52%
2994
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +153%
17257
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +76%
1371
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +146%
6087
2470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|512
|TMUs
|28
|32
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
