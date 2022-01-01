Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 5 3450U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 3450U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and 5600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 775 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +214%
10040
Ryzen 5 3450U
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +52%
2994
Ryzen 5 3450U
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +153%
17257
Ryzen 5 3450U
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +146%
6087
Ryzen 5 3450U
2470
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35-54 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 448 512
TMUs 28 32
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 10-45 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3450U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U or Ryzen 5 5600H?
