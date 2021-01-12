AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 86% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 736 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +48%
536
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +148%
3718
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +55%
3082
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +154%
18389
7227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +86%
1390
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +231%
6882
2077
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
