AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +4%
3718
Ryzen 5 3600
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +19%
3082
Ryzen 5 3600
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +2%
18389
Ryzen 5 3600
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +8%
1390
Ryzen 5 3600
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +2%
6882
Ryzen 5 3600
6737

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 5600H?
