AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 4600HS

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 5600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1379 vs 1100 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +25%
1386
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 5 5600H?
