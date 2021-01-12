Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600HS or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS vs Ryzen 5 4500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 5600HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1030 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600HS +31%
1376
Ryzen 5 4500U
1050
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600HS +54%
5953
Ryzen 5 4500U
3864

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
3. Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
5. Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 5600HS?
EnglishРусский