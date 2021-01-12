AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 957 points
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14866
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600HS +43%
1376
959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600HS +51%
5955
3935
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
