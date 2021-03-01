Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 3 3200U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 5600U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +424%
3068
Ryzen 3 3200U
585
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 1, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 7 4800U
2. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 4600U
3. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 3 5300U
4. Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 5 3500U
5. Ryzen 3 3200U and Core i5 1035G4
6. Ryzen 3 3200U and Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 3 3200G
8. Ryzen 3 3200U and Core i3 1005G1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 5 5600U?
EnglishРусский