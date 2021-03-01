Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.85 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 1, 2021 March 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.85 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26x
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 5600U?
