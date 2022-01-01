AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1368 vs 951 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +28%
1373
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +59%
7646
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +24%
2953
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +65%
15447
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +45%
1380
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +50%
5708
3817
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Picasso
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|704
|TMUs
|28
|44
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
