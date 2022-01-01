AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 3600 VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 3600 We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600 and 5600U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt

Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1396 vs 1252 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 3600

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Matisse Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 10-25 W 65 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz - Shading Units 448 - TMUs 28 - ROPs 7 - TGP 10-45 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5600U 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3600 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16