AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1396 vs 1252 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +5%
1361
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7530
Ryzen 5 3600 +25%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +14%
2914
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15270
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +11%
1385
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5480
Ryzen 5 3600 +29%
7080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Matisse
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|448
|-
|TMUs
|28
|-
|ROPs
|7
|-
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
