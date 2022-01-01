Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5600U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1396 vs 1252 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +5%
1361
Ryzen 5 3600
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U
7530
Ryzen 5 3600 +25%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +14%
2914
Ryzen 5 3600
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U
15270
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +11%
1385
Ryzen 5 3600
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U
5480
Ryzen 5 3600 +29%
7080
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Matisse
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz -
Shading Units 448 -
TMUs 28 -
ROPs 7 -
TGP 10-45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 5600U?
