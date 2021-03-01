Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 1, 2021 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 5 5600U?
