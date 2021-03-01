AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3068
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 1, 2021
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1