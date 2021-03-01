Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 5 4600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 4600U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 4600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600U and 5600U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +18%
3068
Ryzen 5 4600U
2594
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 4600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 1, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
3. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i7 10750H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i5 1035G1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 5 5600U?
EnglishРусский