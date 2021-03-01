AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 4600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +6%
505
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +18%
3068
2594
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2466
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5042
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 1, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
