Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5600U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 1098 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +15%
1263
Ryzen 5 5500U
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600U +11%
5599
Ryzen 5 5500U
5047

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 5600U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 5600U
3. AMD Ryzen 3 5400U and Ryzen 5 5600U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 5500U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 5 5500U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5600U?
EnglishРусский