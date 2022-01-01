Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 3 1300X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 1300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1300X and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 913 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +241%
11937
Ryzen 3 1300X
3496
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +62%
3386
Ryzen 3 1300X
2093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +218%
22194
Ryzen 3 1300X
6976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +177%
8222
Ryzen 3 1300X
2967
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 3 1300X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 27, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 3 1300X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

