We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +86%
4309
Ryzen 3 3100
2315
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +42%
3443
Ryzen 3 3100
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +86%
21829
Ryzen 3 3100
11716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1621
Ryzen 3 3100
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +65%
7861
Ryzen 3 3100
4752

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 21, 2020
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 5600X?
