AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
597
439
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +86%
4309
2315
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +42%
3443
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +86%
21829
11716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1621
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +65%
7861
4752
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
