We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1121 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +73%
4407
Ryzen 3 4300GE
2552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
3384
Ryzen 3 4300GE
2565
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +91%
22289
Ryzen 3 4300GE
11640
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +49%
1674
Ryzen 3 4300GE
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +111%
8440
Ryzen 3 4300GE
3992

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE or Ryzen 5 5600X?
