AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1167 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
583
478
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +28%
4271
3346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +27%
3388
2658
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
21924
16952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +42%
1634
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
8178
6175
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
