Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G or Ryzen 5 5600X?
EnglishРусский