AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +73%
4308
2487
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2573
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11295
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +37%
1631
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +48%
7782
5266
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
