AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 949 points
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +72%
1552
903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +90%
11937
6279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +63%
3386
2080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +80%
22194
12333
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +71%
1632
954
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +55%
8222
5288
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 11, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
9 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 9