Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 1600

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 949 points
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +72%
1552
Ryzen 5 1600
903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +90%
11937
Ryzen 5 1600
6279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +63%
3386
Ryzen 5 1600
2080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +80%
22194
Ryzen 5 1600
12333
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +71%
1632
Ryzen 5 1600
954
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +55%
8222
Ryzen 5 1600
5288
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 11, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
9 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 9

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 5 5600X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский