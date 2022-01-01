AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 1600X VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600X AMD Ryzen 5 1600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 1600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1600X and 5600X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 990 points

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 1600X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released October 8, 2020 April 11, 2017 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Zen Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 95 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24