Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 2400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2400G and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 892 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +50%
1519
Ryzen 5 2400G
1011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +147%
11788
Ryzen 5 2400G
4778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +58%
3361
Ryzen 5 2400G
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +150%
21785
Ryzen 5 2400G
8721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +148%
8308
Ryzen 5 2400G
3354

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 2400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price 299 USD 169 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1240 MHz
Shading Units - 704
TMUs - 44
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 11
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a
Ryzen 5 2400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G or Ryzen 5 5600X?
EnglishРусский