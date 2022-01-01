Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3400GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 3400GE

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400GE and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 927 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 11

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +45%
3386
Ryzen 5 3400GE
2331
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +145%
22194
Ryzen 5 3400GE
9073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +150%
8222
Ryzen 5 3400GE
3287
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 3400GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Picasso
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 11
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 704
TMUs - 44
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 11
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a
Ryzen 5 3400GE
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Ryzen 5 5600X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский