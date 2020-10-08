Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
4390
Ryzen 5 3600X
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
1667
Ryzen 5 3600X
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +13%
7916
Ryzen 5 3600X
7029

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 299 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 5 5600X?
