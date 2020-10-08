AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
604
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
4390
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
1667
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +13%
7916
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
52 (47.7%)
57 (52.3%)
Total votes: 109
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 5600X
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Intel Core i7 10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 5 3600X