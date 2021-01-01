Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1103 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
1519
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +33%
11788
Ryzen 5 4600HS
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +38%
3361
Ryzen 5 4600HS
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +49%
21785
Ryzen 5 4600HS
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +49%
1626
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +62%
8308
Ryzen 5 4600HS
5130

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 7, 2020
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 5 5600X?
