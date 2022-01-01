Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5500

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1468 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1641
Ryzen 5 5500
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
8240
Ryzen 5 5500
8034
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3600
2. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 3700X
3. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 10600K
4. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3600XT
5. Ryzen 5 5600X or M1 Pro
6. Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 5600X?
EnglishРусский