AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
54
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1468 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1641
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
8240
8034
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
