AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1636 vs 1098 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +49%
1631
Ryzen 5 5500U
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +61%
8139
Ryzen 5 5500U
5047

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5600X?
