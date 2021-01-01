AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1341 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
1519
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +58%
11788
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +23%
1626
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
8308
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1