AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +10%
3069
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +57%
15247
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5724
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
