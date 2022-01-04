We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.