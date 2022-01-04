Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +10%
3069
Ryzen 3 5425U
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +57%
15247
Ryzen 3 5425U
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Barcelo
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

