AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 5625U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 554 points
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +193%
8151
Ryzen 5 3500U
2780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +42%
2834
Ryzen 5 3500U
1989
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +108%
14714
Ryzen 5 3500U
7068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +157%
1433
Ryzen 5 3500U
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +105%
5934
Ryzen 5 3500U
2893
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Picasso
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 448 512
TMUs 28 32
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 10-45 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

