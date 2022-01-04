AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 554 points
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +79%
1375
767
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +193%
8151
2780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +42%
2834
1989
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +108%
14714
7068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +157%
1433
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +105%
5934
2893
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Picasso
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|512
|TMUs
|28
|32
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2