AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5625U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +13%
2879
Ryzen 5 3600
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U
14709
Ryzen 5 3600 +21%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +4%
1298
Ryzen 5 3600
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U
5097
Ryzen 5 3600 +39%
7080
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Matisse
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz -
Shading Units 448 -
TMUs 28 -
ROPs 7 -
TGP 10-45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 5625U?
