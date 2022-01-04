Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 5625U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1308 vs 1112 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +18%
2879
Ryzen 5 4500U
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +33%
14709
Ryzen 5 4500U
11040
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +17%
1298
Ryzen 5 4500U
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U +15%
5097
Ryzen 5 4500U
4445
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 5625U?
